The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended the referral of the National Blood Service management to the Attorney General for prosecution due to procurement breaches outlined in the 2022 Auditor General’s report.

According to the report, the National Blood Service conducted procurement activities totalling over GH¢130,000 without adhering to proper procedures, including the failure to solicit alternative quotations.

James Klutse Avedzi, the Chairman of the Committee, announced this decision during the PAC session in Accra on Tuesday.

Avedzi emphasized the severity of the infractions, particularly highlighting the uncompetitive procurement practices observed within the blood service.

Speaking to the committee, he stated, “The next infraction is uncompetitive procurement. So there is a challenge at that office where we are doing restrictive tendering without seeking approval.

“If you want to do procurement, instead of looking for a minimum of three invoices or quotations, that one too, you fail to do and this one we don’t have any option than to refer you to the Attorney General for prosecution.”

He further clarified that the committee’s action aligns with its responsibility to hold accountable those who violate procurement laws.

Mr Avedzi stressed that the referral to the Attorney General reflects the seriousness of the breach and aims to ensure legal consequences for the National Blood Service.

“We are doing our part; you have breached the procurement law, so when you are prosecuted, the judges will take a decision on that,” Avedzi affirmed, underscoring the committee’s commitment to upholding accountability and transparency in public procurement processes.

READ ALSO: