Nigerian Afrobeat sensation, Davido, born David Adeleke, has marked a significant milestone by securing his inaugural entry onto the esteemed US Billboard Hot 100 chart, a weekly record chart published by Billboard magazine in the United States.

This achievement is credited to his recent collaboration with R&B artiste, Chris Brown in the track titled “Sensational.”

The song made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 96. Prior to this, “Sensational” had an impressive run on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart, claiming the top position for three consecutive weeks.

The track also features another talented Nigerian artist, Lojay, who likewise achieves his first entry on the Billboard Hot 100.

Despite enjoying global acclaim for several years, this marks Davido’s inaugural appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. Billboard recognized and celebrated this milestone, acknowledging in a statement, “@chrisbrown’s “Sensational” featuring @davido & @Lojaymusic debuts at No. 96 on this week’s #Hot100. It earns Davido and Lojay their first career entries on the chart.”

Davido and Lojay now proudly join the ranks of Nigerian artistes who have successfully etched their names onto this prestigious chart.

Burna Boy and Tems each boast an impressive five entries, Wizkid holds four, while Rema, Fireboy DML, and Ckay have secured one entry each.

