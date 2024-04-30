The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has dismissed reports that surgeries which were scheduled for Monday, 29 April 2024, were cancelled due to power outage popularly called ‘dumsor.’

In a statement, the hospital described the reports in a section of the media as misleading.

The statement explained the facility experienced “low current” for about 45 minutes, however, work started on “all elective cases” in their theatres and the operations proceeded as scheduled.

“In the face of the low current that emanated from a problem with one of the substations of ECG, our functional standby generators came on stream, and provided power for work to continue until the problem was resolved.

“Two cases at the Department of Surgery were returned to the ward at the end of the day on account of limited space at the recovery ward not because of power outage,” while the rest of the theatres spread across the hospital, carried out their surgeries as scheduled,” the statement explained.

The hospital has assured patients and the general public that it prioritizes their “care” and will continue to work to provide excellent services to address their “health needs.”

Meanwhile, it has appealed to the media to be circumspect in the publication of stories that have not been “verified” because they “undermine” public confidence and create unnecessary fear and discomfort among patients.

Below is the statement: