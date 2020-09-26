A 26-year-old man, Chisom Ogum, has been arrested by men of the Anambra state police command in Nigeria for allegedly killing his biological father, Christopher Ogum, 70.

He buried him in a shallow grave in Umuomaku community in Orumba South local government area of the state on September 26, 2020.

According to reports, Chisom reportedly went berserk, attacked, and killed his father with a shovel and then buried him in a shallow grave.

The suspect attempted to escape before he was apprehended and beaten to stupor by an angry mob who equally forced him to exhume the corpse of his father from where he buried it.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, Haruna Mohammed, said police detectives visited the scene of the crime, photographed the victim and took the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor at Umunze general hospital.

Haruna said the offensive weapon used in perpetrating the offence was also recovered as an exhibit.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police CP John B. Abang has ordered for the case to be transferred to the State CID Awka for discreet investigation.