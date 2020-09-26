Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Prof J.O.Y Mantey, has advised the Electoral Commission (EC) to be transparent in its dealings.

According to the revered Man of God, political parties in the country have become too suspicious of the electoral body.

“The EC should try as much as possible to be transparent in all of its dealings, so as not to court suspicions from political parties,” he noted.

He, however, also advised political parties in the country to stop being suspicious of every decision of the EC, stating that they are to help the electoral body successfully carry out it’s mandate.

The moderator of the Presbyterian church made the above assertions in an interview with Adom News after the induction of a new Principal for the Agogo Women’s College of Education.

Also speaking to Adom News, the newly inducted Principal of the Agogo Women’s College of Education, noted the introduction of licensure exam by the government as a means of certifying teachers is a step in the right direction.

However, she warned that the policy should not be politicised by the two dominant political parties in the country.