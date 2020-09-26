A 57-year-old Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) graduate was a guest newsreader on the Real News show.

Madam Elizabeth Yamoah, a mother-of-four, was among the hundreds of thousands of candidates who completed the 2020 edition of the BECE.

She appeared on the show aired on Accra-based UTV in her school uniform and given a script to read with the help of her glasses.

She ‘eloquently’ read the news amid questions to comic actor, Akwasi Boadi, popularly known as Akrobeto.

Akrobeto for whatever reason when asked of the full name of GES which came up in the bulletin replied as ‘girls examination s3x’.

He burst into laughter after the ‘foul play’, describing it as a trick on the anchor.

Akrobeto took to his Instagram page to share a video of the exciting moment.

Madam Yamoah, who said she was mocked at and ridiculed for attempting to get some education at her age, was highly celebrated on Friday after sitting her last paper.

Her determination to complete the BECE and enjoy free Senior High School has earned her the admiration of many as she keeps making the news.

Watch the video below: