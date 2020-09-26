Barbara Tommey, the lady who was killed by her husband, Sylvester Ofori, in the United States has been laid to rest.

A video from the burial service at Orlando, Florida has popped up showing it was a very emotional moment for family and friends.

Tributes were read by her friends and family coupled with prayers from men of God who were present.

Her father, Sampson X. Tommey (Capt Rtd) could barely speak without tears as he paid his last respects.

He described his daughter as a peaceful and God-fearing lady who was open to helping and loving everyone around her.

Madam Tommey was killed by her husband, Pastor Ofori, who is the head of Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries in Orlando in the United States.

Orlando police indicated that the shooting happened on September 8, 2020, outside the Navy Federal Credit Union branch where she worked.

The circumstance of the death of the 27-year-old by her husband of five years has sent shockwaves across social media.