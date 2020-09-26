A 20-year-old Senior High School (SHS) graduate of the just ended West African Senior School Certificate Examination, Ezekiel Adjano, is battling for his life after being shot in his testicles.

The incident happened during a clash between a fetish priest and some youth at Kwaboanta in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern Region.

According to reports, a Chief Priest, Bismark Azaglo aka Ogbangidi and his friends had come to the town to perform the marital rites of a woman.

When they got to the town, some youth, who were not pleased with how the priest and his men entered the town, decided to confront them.

After several hours of confrontation, it turned bloody between the priest and his men and the irate youth.

The victim, Ebenezer

The strangers, who felt overwhelmed, called for reinforcement that came in their numbers with machetes and other weapons resulting in the shooting of master Adjano in the testicles.

However, it is unclear whether he was part of the youth or was just a passerby.

Unit Committee member of the area, Felix Larbi, who was also attacked by the fetish priest’s men, confirmed the news to Adom News.

ALSO READ:

He explained the incident has been reported to the Kotal police with the fetish priest arrested and in custody.

Sister to the victim, Hagar Nartey, said her brother is in pains though undergoing treatment at the Koforidua Regional hospital.

She is, therefore, calling on security agencies to be swift in dealing with the perpetrators.