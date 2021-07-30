Mourners on their way to a funeral have been hit with another tragedy after an accident involving their members on the Kasoa-Winneba highway.

Two men on motorbikes, escorting the hearse were hit by a Spriner bus that made a wrong overtaking.

One of the men on the motorbike is believed to be dead, while two others have sustained serious injuries.

Witnesses told Adom News’ Seth Ankomah Adjei that they were en route Akotsi for the funeral of their Queen Mother after taking her body from the Winneba Government Hospital.

However, upon getting to Buduatta junction, the incoming Sprinter Bus with registration number GS 1253-19 is said to have attempted overtaking another car, thereby ramming into the motorbike escorting the hearse.

The rider is believed to have passed on on the spot, while his passengers are in critical condition.

Some mourners, considering the severity of the accident, fear for the lives of the two injured persons.

