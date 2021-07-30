Over 150 thousand jobs have been created by the government under the One District, One Factory (IDIF) initiative, Trade and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, has revealed.

These jobs, he explained include direct and indirect jobs created by the 104 companies that are already operational.

Mr Kyerematen revealed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday.

The 1D1F is a private sector-led initiative introduced by President Nana Akufo-Addo to create the necessary conducive environment for businesses to access funding from financial institutions and other support services from government agencies so as to establish factories and production units in the various districts of the country.

The initiative is part of the industrialisation plan by the government to create jobs for the teeming youth.

But most people are skeptical about the viability of the programme and have continuously demanded the government comes clean on monies invested in the project.

In response, the Trade Minister said the feat chalked in the implementation of IDIF has silenced their critics.

“People were doubting government when we started IDIF but now they are quiet. We have delivered,” he stated.

He noted that the Akufo-Addo government is committed to resourcing the private sector to create more jobs for the youth.

