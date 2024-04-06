The Elubo Sector Command of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has arrested a 32-year-old Ivorian murder suspect believed to have fled to Ghana from Cote d’Ivoire to escape prosecution.

The fugitive, Nduoba Essoi Fulgence, was arrested on April 2, 2024, at Edwakpole, a village near Anyinase in the Ellembele District of the Western Region.

The suspect, a taxi driver, allegedly slashed the throat of his girlfriend, one Nda Abekan Anne, aka Ella, in Cote d’Ivoire and fled into Ghana.

A statement issued by the Western Regional Public Affairs officer of the GIS, Inspector Moses Manford Akakpo, disclosed that his arrest followed intelligence the Elubo Sector Command received from the Ivorian side of the Elubo Border and the Ivorian Police Commissaire to assist in arresting the fugitive.

Preliminary information gathered revealed that the suspect could be with some relatives at Edwakpole village, about 50 kilometres from Elubo.

The surveillance team were made up of Immigration Officers from the Elubo Sector Command, under the command of Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Joshual Krakue.

“At about 1:30 p.m., a search party was dispatched to smoke the suspect out of his hideout. After about two hours of intensive operation, the suspect was identified and arrested in a house believed to be his family house at Edwakpole village,” the statement read.

Last Tuesday, the Elubo Sector Command of GIS handed over the suspect to the Ivorian Police Commissaire in Noe at the Elubo Border, at about 4 p.m.

The GIS expressed gratitude to all who collaborated with the service in apprehending the suspect.

