Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo has called on the government to allocate more resources to improve the judicial system.

According to her, the current administrative work of the judiciary is a manual system which delayed its operations. However, the entire system can be digitalised with proper investment in the sector.

Speaking at a press conference on April 8, she said this would allow the judiciary to be accountable to the Ghanaian public by publishing real-time judgments.

“To allow for easier networking of all stakeholders, there is a need to increase the budget of the judiciary, to allow us room to expand our infrastructure in the automation and digitalisation agenda, because undoubtedly the efficiency of court processes and administration is assured with more deliberate use of technology.

“There is a need to increase our budget, to make learning lively, and operational resources available to all judges and staff in order to enhance the speed with which both judicial and administrative decisions are made and communicated to stakeholders.

“There is a need for the judiciary to make itself accountable by increasing transparency in the process and output of our judgments and decisions through real-time publications of decisions, especially when it comes to decisions on land ownership and other areas of law that affect the economy and social stability of a country,” she said.

Justice Torkornoo explained that this would also close the gaps in the judicial system, which have subjected it to exploitation and other rent-seeking behaviour.

Additionally, she said that although the judiciary is expected to be independent and impartial, many of these ethical values are lost in the heavy traffic of human interference.

As such, she stressed that with a digitalised system it would be a thing of the past.

“Judicial administration must close the gaps through which court reasons are subjected to exploitation and rent-seeking behavior. This demands the removal of as much of the human interfacing that court work is exposing.

“Court officials are expected to work with independence with impartiality, competence and integrity. Much of these ethical values are lost in the heavy traffic of human interfacing between court officials and court reasons, including unknown brokers functioning around the courts,” she added.

The Judiciary has come under harsh criticism following the expedited hearing granted to the case filed by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Defeamekpor, seeking an injunction against approving President Akufo-Addo’s new ministerial appointees.

However, the Chief Justice explained the factors, including the impending Easter break at the time and the Attorney General’s concern that this was an issue impacting governance.

Although many stakeholders disagree with the decision, Justice Tokornoo has decided, among other things, to inform the public about legal matters to enhance transparency.

