All major stakeholders in the energy sector are set to appear before Parliament’s Energy Committee this Saturday, April 6, according to the Committee’s Chairman, Samuel Atta Akyea.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express, Mr Atta Akyea said this meeting has been necessitated due to the recent power outages, popularly known as ‘dumsor’ in various parts of the country.

According to him, the meeting of all key players in the energy value chain would allow the stakeholders to comprehensively address the issues at hand.

Scheduled to attend the meeting are representatives from Ghana Gas, Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), Chamber of Independent Power Producers, Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), Energy Commission, and the Minister of Energy; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, accompanied by his technical team.

Mr Atta Akyea highlighted the importance of a thorough examination of the challenges facing the energy sector, stressing the need for evidence-based discussions rather than engaging in mere propaganda.

He emphasised that the Committee members are committed to identifying the root causes of the power outages and developing effective solutions to resolve them.

“It is important to know that the Energy Committee wants to interrogate this matter critically… You cannot do propaganda with facts. If you do not have the power, you can’t conjure noise to bring the power,” he said on Tuesday.

The Chairman further emphasised the expertise and research conducted by committee members, expressing confidence that a collaborative effort among stakeholders would lead to tangible solutions.

“You need to own up as to why we are having these challenges then those who are experts will say “These are the obvious challenges, and these are the solutions,” that is when we come back to normalcy and we can have enough electricity to export as we have done before.”

Ghana has been grappling with erratic electricity supply in recent times, leading to disruptions in various sectors and inconveniences for consumers.

ALSO READ: