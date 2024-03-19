Ghanaians are peeved about the recent power outages in the country and have expressed concerns over its impact on their businesses.

The aggrieved citizens expressed their frustration on Adom FM Burning Issues.

A caller who identified herself as a hairdresser stated the recent inconsistent power supply has forced her to use other alternative methods in her work to ensure customer satisfaction.

According to her, the light can go off anytime in the middle of work and therefore has to put measures in place in order not to lose her customers.

Another caller lamented his business is already witnessing a decline due to the outages, stating it will be best if there is a load-shedding timetable or announcement before the blackout.

“I sometimes leave the house for my shop and sit the whole day without light to work. The light can come on just when we are about to close but if that is the case, why won’t ECG inform us so that we can decide whether to work on a night shift to make up for our loss,” he stated.

Most of the callers also bemoaned the situation is worse in their homes as they sometimes have to go two days without light.

They are therefore calling on the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) as a matter of urgency to resolve the issue or provide a load-shedding timetable to help plan their lives and businesses.

