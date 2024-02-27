Godfred Aidoo, a 19-year-old, battled a bone condition that impeded his ability to stand and walk straight.

The second-year student at Mando Senior High School in the Central region had to discontinue his education for two years due to his ailment.

The daunting challenge was compounded by the fact that he needed at least GH₵100,000 to cover the costs of seeking medical attention.

His story, initially reported by JoyNews Assisting Editor, Emefa Atiamoah-Eli, in October 2023, caught the attention of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gas Company, Dr Ben K.D Asante.

Now, thanks to Dr Asante’s benevolence, Godfred’s hope of returning to the classroom as a science student is gradually becoming a reality. Dr. Asante is ensuring that Godfred undergoes a life-changing surgery to regain his ability to stand on his feet.

After two months of clinical care, Godfred was admitted to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua on January 26, 2024, for the first of two surgical operations. A month after the initial procedure, the second surgery is scheduled for March this year.

In an interview with JoyNews’ Adobea Asare, Godfred expressed gratitude for the noticeable improvement in his condition after the surgery.

He shared, “After surgery, I’m happy. I still feel the pain but in time, I will be fine. Now, I can walk with crutches and I can stretch my legs and take a long walk. I ask God to bless the people who help me.”

His father, Joseph Aidoo, echoed the positive changes witnessed in his son’s condition and extended heartfelt appreciation to the sponsors and JoyNews.

He remarked, “The surgery was performed on January 29th, and the health workers really did well in taking care of my son. I have hope that he will be able to walk well after the second session of the surgery is done.

“I thank JoyNews for telling our story. I also thank the CEO of Ghana Gas for paying the hospital bills.”

A healthcare professional overseeing Godfred’s care at the St Joseph’s Hospital, Georgina Bart-Plange, provided insight into the surgical process and subsequent recovery.

She expressed satisfaction with Godfred’s progress, noting, “He wasn’t able to walk upright so we did our preparations for him for his surgery on the 29th of January which was very successful and after surgery, he came back and he is doing very well.

“Physiotherapy came in to take him through sessions of physiotherapy, and he was operated so well. Now, he is able to walk with a Zimmer frame.

“We are hoping to discharge him this very weekend and then he will be scheduled for a review in six weeks and hopefully come back for his next surgery. We hope that it will also be successful,” she said.

Despite the progress made, Godfred’s journey is not over. With aspirations to return to school, he requires continued financial support to overcome the challenges ahead.

