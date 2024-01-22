The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has addressed concerns regarding intermittent power supply in some areas.

The company said there is no nationwide load shedding popularly known as ‘dumsor.’

However, ECG acknowledged some disruptions in communities and reassures the public that it is actively working to resolve any issues affecting the stability of the power supply.

In an update provided on its social media page, ECG explained that, all power disruptions experienced in recent times are all local fault.

It urged customers to report such issues to branches in their areas or call centers.

The company reiterated its commitment to ensuring a consistent and reliable electricity service for all consumers.

Below is the statement