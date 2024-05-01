The ‘Operation Clean Your Surroundings’ campaign Task-force has made significant strides in maintaining public health and safety.

The task-force has shut down a popular Kenkey joint due to insanitary conditions and the absence of required medical and environmental reports.

Additionally, two public toilet facilities have been closed down for illegally connecting their effluents to public drains.

The Metro Director of Environmental Health, Abdul Kareem Hudu, has issued a stern warning to residents, urging them to be cautious about where they purchase their food.

The ‘Operation Clean Your Surroundings’ task-force embarked on a mission to tackle unhygienic conditions at various establishments in the city.

Their journey began at Type A, a public toilet known for its dilapidated state and unbearable stench.

Upon arrival, the task force was greeted by a scene of neglect.

The toilet was overflowing, with cracks riddling the tank behind it.

The caretaker pleaded ignorance, shifting blame to the owner, one Mr. Adae.

Determined to address the issue, the task force swiftly took action.

Just beside it was another public toilet facility that has connected it effluent into public drain and operating an unauthorized bathhouse

“Two public toilets, both have been inspected, and it has been discovered that they have connected the fresh toilet to the public toilet. Action has been taken against the responsible party.’’ Metropolitan Environmental Health Director Abdul Kareem Hudu noted

Next on their agenda was a popular kenkey joint near the commercial bank and the Bank of Ghana in Takoradi.

Despite its popularity among workers from the Takoradi port and surrounding businesses, the establishment was in disarray.

The kitchen, where they prepared kenkey and fish, was a mess.

From dirty cooking pots to a filthy floor, the hygiene standards were appalling.

Additionally, a gutter adjacent to the kitchen served as a receptacle for effluence from two public toilets and a nearby house, further exacerbating the sanitation problem.

With no other choice, the task force was compelled to shut down the facility.

“It is a warning to all; when buying food, ensure you know where it comes from. Investigations should be made to determine where the food is being cooked, and whether proper health and safety measures are in place. Until further notice, the kenkey premises has been closed down, and cooking has been halted,” Mr Hudu added.

Their journey continued to waakye seller , where another hygiene violation awaited.

The owner, lacking the required environmental health card, was fined accordingly.

These fines were not punitive but intended to support and encourage compliance with sanitation regulations.

The day concluded at Hotel Diroko, where the task force encountered further infractions.

The establishment lacked certain necessary documents, highlighting the need for improved regulatory compliance.

‘Operation Clean Your Surroundings’ is not just about enforcement; it’s about creating a cleaner, healthier environment for all residents and visitors of Takoradi. Through education, enforcement, and support, the task-force aims to instill a culture of cleanliness and responsibility, ensuring a safer and more pleasant city for all.