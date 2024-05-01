The government through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has released one hundred and seventy million, seven hundred and seventy five thousand and thirty five cedis to various healthcare providers nationwide to settle outstanding claims.

In a statement released by the NHIA on Wednesday May 1, the Authority said the payment of GHS170, 775,035.07 covers the majority of claims from January and February 2024 for lower-tier healthcare facilities, which represent the largest group of providers.

For upper-tier facilities, the payment covers claims up to November 2023.

In the statement signed by the Chief Executive of the NHIA, Dr Da-Costa Aboagye, the Authority said this payment is part of the NHIA’s mission to provide high-quality healthcare services to all citizens in Ghana.

“This is in fulfillment of the NHIA’s mandate and ensures the continued provision of quality healthcare services to all citizens.”

According to the NHIA, healthcare facilities who wish to confirm their payment can visit the NHIA website on nhis.gov.gh/payments.

Management of the NHIA expressed gratitude to all the healthcare facilities that have been approved to provide healthcare services for their dedication to the well-being of communities and wishes all workers a Happy May Day.