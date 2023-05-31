Asante Kotoko legend, Yusif Chibsah, believes the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nana Yaw Amponsah, must be assessed to determine the work he has done so far at the club.

The young football administrator was named as the CEO of the club in August 2021.

The tenure of Mr Amponsah ends this year and it is unknown if his stay at the club as the CEO will be extended.

However, Chibsah believes the Board must assess the work done by the 2019 Ghana Football Association presidential aspirant if he will be sacked or maintained.

According to him, the assessment will determine if the club has seen an improvement under Nana Yaw Amponsah.

“I can’t determine whether Nana Yaw Amponsah should stay or leave as the CEO of the club but I think he must be assessed first by the Board of Directors and that it will determine if he has improved the club or not,” he told Mavis Amanor on ‘Agokansie Nkommo’ on Adom TV.

“You cannot ask him to stay or leave without the assessment and so for me, I think he must be assessed before his mandate will be extended. Continuity is also important,” he added.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have been poor in the ongoing season and currently sit 4th on the pile with 48 points with two games to end the season.

The defending champions will be hosted by Accra Lions before wrapping up their campaign with a home game against Dreams FC.

