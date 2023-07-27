Former Administrative Manager and Head of Legal Affairs of Asante Kotoko, Samuel Sarfo Duku, says Nana Yaw Amponsah’s tenure as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) was not a failure.

The enterprising football administrator was handed a three-year mandate as the CEO of the club in August 2020.

However, Otumfuo has dissolved both the management and the board of directors following the expiration of their mandate.

He won the Premier League title in his three years stay at the club.

Asked about what he makes of Amponsah’s tenure as CEO, Sarfo Duku called for a proper introspection to be done by the Club’s life patron.

“Before we can make a definite conclusion, we would have to analyze the terms of reference vis a vis what he was able to achieve,” he told Citi Sports.

“Generally, if you look at the performance of the team, I don’t think they fared badly at all.”

“With the divisions between the management team and the Board, which led to the dissolution of the Board, I would say he did not perform up to people’s expectations.”

“Before he [Nana Yaw Amponsah] came, the expectations of the fans were so high. But I think he has done his part. Others are saying that he would have performed better if he were to be given another chance, but the issues were such that Otumfuo thought otherwise.

“So I won’t say he is a failure, I would say he did not perform to people’s expectations,” he added.

In addition, the club secured sponsorships that will give the team the needed push with the objective of restoring the club to its past glory once results are produced on the field of play.

Meanwhile, a four-member Interim Management Committee has been named to steer the run.

They include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.

READ ALSO