A member of the Asante Kotoko Interim Management Committee (IMC), Kwesi Appiah, has predicted a tough campaign for the club.

Following the dissolution of the management and the 12-member board of directors, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over the weekend named a four-member IMC to steer the club.

With the 2023/24 Ghana football season set to get underway in September later this year, the Porcupine Warriors will hope to improve their performance after finishing 4th last season.

Speaking in an interview, Kwesi Appiah said he expects a tough season but believes that with the right appointment, the team will come well.

“The season will not be easy for Kotoko but once we have a substantive coach, he (the Coach) will be looking at players who will be leaving and then recruit new ones as a replacement,” he told Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

“The pre-season will be affected a little bit but I think with intensive six weeks of training, the team should be ready, it’s just unfortunate that some of the players are at the national camp (Black Galaxy).

“But we will start with those available and make sure that all other aspects of the team are receiving the necessary attention,” he added.

Other members of the IMC include Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua who is the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant.

Other members are Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has been named the new head coach, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, who will serve as the administrative manager.

READ ALSO