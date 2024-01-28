Academy Award-winning actress, Lupita Nyong’o recently embarked on a journey to Ghana, immersing herself in the rich cultural tapestry and discovering inspiring initiatives led by empowered women.

Sharing her experiences on social media, Lupita detailed the diverse activities that captured her heart during her visit to Accra.

Body: 1. Freedom Skatepark and Skate Gal Club: Before his passing, fashion icon Virgil Abloh contributed to the development of Ghana’s first skatepark, Freedom Skatepark. Lupita connected with Skate Gal Club, an initiative empowering girls and women through skateboarding.

2. Biker Girls GH: Lupita joined the Biker Girls GH, a diverse group of female bikers from different backgrounds, embodying the spirit of empowerment and breaking stereotypes.

3. ’57 Chocolate: Lupita met Kim Addison, co-founder of ’57 Chocolate, a Ghanaian-owned brand commemorating Black revolutionaries on each chocolate flavor. The brand, founded by Kim and her sister Priscilla, has made waves with its unique concept.

4. Sai Wine & Champagne Café: Attending a Ghanaian-style wine tasting at Sai Wine & Champagne Café, Lupita experienced the expertise of Ghana’s first sommelier, Auntie Janet, as she guided a tasting session with Ahaspora Young Professionals.

5. Studio 189: At Studio 189, Lupita engaged in fabric dyeing with owner Abrima Erwiah and artisan Agnes Arthur. The studio seamlessly blends local techniques into its global brand, showcasing the intersection of tradition and modernity.

6. Makola Market: Exploring Makola Market with author and political commentator, Esther Armah, Lupita marveled at Accra’s largest market, predominantly operated by women.

7. GHastro by Chef Maame Boakye: Chef Maame Boakye’s GHastro caught Lupita’s attention for its mission to elevate traditional Ghanaian street foods to fine dining experiences. Lupita indulged in Chef Maame’s divine creation—a roasted corn delicacy.

8. Taxi driver Peace Adjoa Fafa Sesi: Lupita shared the remarkable story of Peace Adjoa Fafa Sesi, a pioneering woman taxi driver in Accra. Taking charge of her taxi business 14 years ago after facing unreliability, Peace defied norms and succeeded on her own terms.