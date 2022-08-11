Lupita Nyong'o and his father Anyang Nyong'o. Photo source: Nairobi News
Lupita Nyong'o and his father Anyang Nyong'o. Photo source: Nairobi News

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has congratulated her father on winning a second and final term as governor of Kenya’s Kisumu county.

Her father, Anyang Nyong’o, was announced winner on Wednesday following Kenya’s general election on Tuesday.

The Oscar-winning actor was raised in Kenya, before moving to the United States.

Nyong’o, who won a best-supporting actress Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, thanked the people of Kisumu for “their overwhelming support” to her father at the polls.

READ ALSO:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR