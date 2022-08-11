A Kenyan MP, who is wanted by police as a suspect in the killing of his rival’s bodyguard, has won re-election in his Kimilili constituency, following Tuesday’s voting.

Police say Didmus Barasa has been on the run after being linked to the deadly shooting that happened at a polling station on voting day.

A government source in the local Star newspaper says he is suspected to have escaped from the scene on a motorcycle taxi, and headed towards neighbouring Uganda.

The public prosecutor has told police to have the MP arrested and record a statement

“According to police in Bungoma, the MP is still at large and his phone is switched off,” said prosecutor Noordin Haji.

But on Thursday Morning, a post on the MP’s Twitter account thanked his constituents for re-electing him:

Thank you the great people of KIMILILI CONSTITUENCY for re-electing me overwhelmingly for another term.

I LOVE YOU TO BITS❤️#KimililiPeopleFirst #TunaendeleaNaKazi pic.twitter.com/meaJ1lCxyZ — Hon Didmus Barasa, MP Kimilili (@DidmusWaBarasa) August 11, 2022

