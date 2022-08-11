Black Princesses of Ghana captain, Evelyn Badu will miss the opener of the U-20 Womens’ World Cup in Costa Rica after suffering an ankle injury that could potentially cause her to miss the rest of the tournament.

Badu has been ruled out of the game against the USA on Thursday, and she may not be able to recover in time for the remaining games.

“Evelyn Badu may miss the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury in the team’s training in Costa Rica ahead of the Group D opener against the USA on Thursday,” Ghana Football Association announced.

“The Avaldnes midfielder is currently in POP awaiting scan results to confirm the extent of injury to the ankle.”

“The medical team and management are providing the captain with all the required support at this moment to get her back on her feet.”

Badu, who has been by far one of the best players for the side was expected to play a vital role for the Princesses but injury has forced her out.

Black Princesses have never made it out of the group stage in this tournament, having failed in their previous five attempts.

Following the USA, they will face Japan and the Netherlands in other group games.

Badu recently won two top awards at the CAR awards held recently.