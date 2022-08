Kenya’s newly re-elected lawmaker, Didmas Barasa, has surrendered to police after being on the run for three days over the shooting and killing of an opponent’s aide.

Police are treating Mr Barasa as a suspect in the incident that happened at a polling station on voting day.

He is currently helping with investigations, police have said.

Mr Barasa’s Kimilili constituency is in western Kenya near the border with Uganda.

His lawyer had on Thursday applied for bail pending his arrest.

