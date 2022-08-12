A 24-year-old woman who contracted Marburg Virus disease in Ghana has been reunited with her family after making full recovery.

It leaves the country with no case paving the way for the country to declare the outbreak over in 42 days if no new infections are recorded.

She becomes the country’s only survivor of the three persons who contracted the virus in June.

According to the Ghana Health Service, she has since come out negative in two tests carried out by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research some 48 hours apart on the 3rd and 6th of August 2022.

Her 26-year-old husband and one-year-old son who were the other victims did not survive.

In a statement, the Ghana Health Service says the recovery leaves the country with no case of the virus and will now proceed to declare the outbreak over on the 15th of September, per WHO guidelines, if no new infections are detected within that period.

It also says 118 out of the nearly 200 contacts in four districts have been discharged after completing their 21 days of mandatory follow-up.