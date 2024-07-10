However, on Wednesday, the club announced the termination of Amponsah’s contract. The official statement from the club read:

“After a successful six-month partnership with CS Petrocub Hincesti, during which we achieved an unprecedented and historic double by winning both the Super League and Moldovan Cup, Samaritan Investment has decided to dissociate from the administration and operations of the club.

“This decision was made due to the discovery of unusual activities within the club and a mismatch in vision regarding the future sporting direction of the club.

“As a reputable consortium with a proven track record of success, we take these matters seriously and have entrusted our legal team to investigate and pursue all uncovered irregularities to their legal and ethical conclusions.

“We state unequivocally that we met all conditions under the agreement as would be revealed with time despite numerous breaches and violations by our partners.

“We appreciate the achievements made during our partnership and wish the club success in its future endeavours,” the statement concluded.