A total of 13 absentees, nine pregnant candidates, and one nursing mother who delivered a baby girl a few hours before her exam on Monday morning have been reported in the ongoing BECE in the Wenchi municipality of the Bono region.

According to the Wenchi Municipal Education Director, Mary Nyarko Adutwum, a 15-year-old final-year pregnant student of SDA Basic School delivered a premature baby girl an hour before the start of the first paper on Monday morning.

Despite the odds, she gathered the momentum and came to the exam center at Wenchi Presby School and sat for her papers.

Madam Adutwum expressed concern about the high level of teenage pregnancy in the Wenchi municipality.

However, she said Directorate is putting in place measures to curb the alarming situation.

Madam Adutwum urged parents to play their part, emphasizing that schools are also doing their best to reduce teenage pregnancy in the municipality.

