Veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticized NPP’s vice-presidential candidate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), for referring to Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, as “your Nkrumah”.

In an interview, on Metro TV, Mr. Pratt Jnr. expressed his shock at NAPO’s reference to Dr. Nkrumah as “your Nkrumah” – “mon Nkrumah” in Twi – which he described as “distasteful and disrespectful”.

Pratt Jnr. was shocked because NAPO made these remarks shortly after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, cautioned him against appearing arrogant.

“So, for NAPO yesterday to refer to Nkrumah as ‘your Nkrumah.’ A most derogatory reference – ‘your Nkrumah.’ What? I couldn’t believe it. Look at the person who is attempting to denigrate Nkrumah; unbelievable. You haven’t gotten anywhere.

“You’ve just been nominated as running mate. You haven’t reached anywhere and your claim to fame is that you implemented the Free SHS program. Go and look at the educational program initiated by Nkrumah. In three years, enrolment in secondary schools increased by about 10,000% during his time. Yet you can mount a platform and refer to him as ‘your Nkrumah.’ I mean, I was totally shocked,” he said.

He continued, “At that time, I reminded myself of the Asantehene’s advice to him, and his actions were directly opposite to what the Asantehene told him not to do. It was most troubling.”

What NAPO said:

Addressing a gathering of party bigwigs and supporters on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, for his official unveiling in Kumasi, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh emphasized that not even Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, compares to President Akufo-Addo in terms of spearheading development in the country’s history.

