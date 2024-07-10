After years of litigation and abandonment, the State Housing Company is breathing new life into the stalled project, bringing hope to Ghana’s housing market.

In a major breakthrough for Ghana’s housing sector, the Adentan housing project has been revived after a decade of delay.

The State Housing Company (SHC) has restarted renovation works on the 70-unit development, which was initially commissioned by the Atta-Mills administration.

The project was abandoned for 10 years due to litigation with the contractor, but the SHC is now working tirelessly to complete the development.

During a site visit, the Minister of Housing and SHC officials were pleased to observe steady progress.

“We are committed to completing this project in partnership with the private sector and making the units available for public purchase,” said Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, Managing Director of SHC.

The Adentan housing project is part of the government’s broader efforts to address Ghana’s significant housing deficit by completing abandoned projects.

Works and Housing Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah emphasized that this project is a step in the right direction.

He commended SHC for their efforts in ensuring that work is completed on schedule.

