Ghana defender, Mohammed Salisu has issued an apology for his involvement in a heated confrontation with a journalist following the Black Stars’ final group game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

After Ghana’s defeat to Mozambique, which marked the end of their AFCON campaign, the 24-year-old was observed in the mixed zone expressing a desire to confront a journalist whom he believed had insulted him.

Salisu’s comments faced widespread criticism from fans, particularly in light of his perceived underwhelming performances during the tournament.

Almost a week after Ghana’s disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique, where they conceded two goals in added time, Salisu took to social media to express remorse for the incident that transpired in Côte d’Ivoire.

“It’s with deepest regret that I am writing to you about our disappointing campaign in the 2023 AFCON,” the Monaco defender wrote on Instagram.

“As you all know we went with the intention of bringing the Trophy home but it was rather unfortunate that we were eliminated from the tournament in the group stage. We gave absolutely everything but we were unable to secure the necessary wins to keep us in the tournament.

“Aside all, I feel so disappointed that I couldn’t help my country to regain its past glory. With full assurance, we promise to come back stronger…for our beloved country.

“My actions to the media were out of frustration. We went to the 2023 AFCON to win the trophy but things didn’t go as planned. Everyone will bear me witness the last game was unacceptable so the fans have every right to criticize us but not to the extent of insult and threats.

“Nevertheless I want to render an unqualified apology to whoever I offend. We never wanted this result. We will come stronger. Thank you for your tremendous support.”

Mohammed Salisu returned to action for Monaco on Saturday, playing the full 90 minutes in their 2-2 draw with Olympique Marseille.