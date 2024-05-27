For the third consecutive time, the Chief Operating Officer of the Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah, has been adjudged CEO of the Year 2023 in Media- Radio sector at the eighth Ghana CEO Summit.

The honour bestowed on Ken Ansah was a testament to his unwavering leadership, business acumen, and commitment to professionalism in the Media-Radio sector throughout the past year.

His visionary approach and exceptional ethical practices had indelibly impacted the business community, fostering growth, investment, and job creation in Ghana.

The theme for the event was ‘Reigniting business and economic growth; charting a path forward.’

Established in 2016, the Ghana CEO Summit annually convenes over 500 top CEOs, Heads of State, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across West Africa and the globe.

This premier international business leadership conference is dedicated to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by providing actionable solutions, promoting private-sector-led growth, and facilitating discussions on innovative public policies and best business practices.

Renowned as a thought leadership platform, the summit fosters high-impact learning, expert insights, and strategic networking opportunities.

Covering a diverse array of topics including digital transformation, agri-business, infrastructure, finance, and women’s leadership, the summit plays a pivotal role in driving economic development and highlighting the importance of the private sector in Ghana’s progress.

ALSO READ: