Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has lauded his players following their double victory over Hearts of Oak in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

On Sunday, the Porcupine Warriors triumphed with a 2-0 win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium during the Matchday 31 fixture, having previously secured a 3-2 victory in the first leg of the campaign.

Steven Mukwala scored twice, deepening the troubles for the Phobian Club, which now sits just two points above the relegation zone.

Speaking after the match, Narteh Ogum expressed his joy over his team’s dominance against their long-standing rivals this season, calling it a memorable achievement in the history of the Super Clash.

“Very happy, beating hearts of oak back to back is not an easy job l. So I am happy. I think it’s an honour for this group of players. It’s been a while since this thing happened. We are all happy. You could see when the final whistle was blown. Steve [Mukwala] made it so beautiful,” he said.

Asante Kotoko now stands in ninth place on the league table, five points off the top four with three matches remaining in the season. Although reaching the top four appears unlikely, their fans can take pride in their victories over their fiercest rivals.

Prosper Narteh Ogum and his team aim to maintain their winning streak as they prepare to face Great Olympics in the Matchday 32 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.