Effutu Member of Parliament and Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has cautioned Ghanaian voters against the consequences of electing a previously failed government.

According to him, there is a need for voters to consider the track record of candidates before casting their ballots.

Speaking on Joy News’ AM Show on Monday, May 27, he explained that raising concerns about the potential failures of a candidate does not signify ill intentions but rather serves as a necessary reminder of past experiences.

Mr Afenyo-Markin stated that, the alternative to the current government is “scary” and “worse.”

“We are going into a competition and in that competition, that yesterday’s failure is the one coming up to say that, you see they could not perform, so give me the chance.”

“It’s important to remind those who are going to take the decision that, this man who claims that, give me the chance cannot do it better. For that one, we need to make that point clear. We can no longer keep quiet. It doesn’t mean that if we say so, we are saying so in bad faith.”

“It is important that you remind the decision makers that the alternative is scary. The alternative is worse,” he said.