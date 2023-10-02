The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah has been elected as a member of the prestigious International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences is a nonprofit organisation devoted to the advancement of telecommunication arts and sciences and to fostering creative leadership in the telecommunication industry.

Membership of the academy provides a unique experience and affords members the opportunity to attend all board meetings and member events worldwide, including the International Academy Day.

He also gets complimentary passes to the International Emmy World Television Festival, among other benefits.

The Multimedia Group has congratulated Mr Ansah saying, “Indeed, this global recognition of your leadership capability is another feather in your cap.”

“We trust that the unique experiences which the Academy will provide will spur Ken on and enable him to drive the business to new heights of unprecedented success.”