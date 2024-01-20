Ghanaian football legends paid a visit to the Black Stars training camp in preparation for their crucial final group game against Mozambique in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars, after a challenging start in the tournament with a 2-1 loss to Cape Verde and a 2-2 draw against Egypt, are eager to secure their first victory.

On Saturday, ahead of the anticipated match against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, four AFCON-winning legends, namely Rev. Osei Kofi, James Kuuku Dadzie, Kofi Pare, and Willie Klutse were present at the Black Stars training ground in BengerVille to provide inspiration and motivation to the players.

Currently positioned at the bottom of Group B, Ghana faces the imperative task of winning convincingly against Mozambique to secure a spot in the Round of 16.

The match is scheduled to take place at the Alassane Ouattara stadium in Ebimpe, with kickoff set for 20:00 GMT.

These revered football figures have been in Abidjan since the commencement of the tournament.