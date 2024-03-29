The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disclosed that it issued over 100 notices of power outages in the first quarter of 2024.

These interruptions primarily aimed to facilitate maintenance operations on its transmission infrastructure.

This revelation is in response to a query from the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) on March 18, requesting copies of ECG’s public announcements regarding power outages from January 1, 2024, onwards.

Across various regions of the country, frequent power disruptions have been reported, prompting many to call for a structured load-shedding timetable to assist in planning daily activities.

However, ECG management maintains that no schedule will be provided as the outages stem from technical issues.

In its directive dated March 18, the PURC instructed ECG to publish a load management schedule by April 2, 2024.

