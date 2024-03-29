The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, has emphasized the positive impact of the Kwahu Paragliding Festival on the local economy during the official launch of the 2024 event at Atibie Odweanoma in the Eastern Region.

With over 200 participants registered for this year’s paragliding activities, including seven pilots from the United States and France, the festival stands as a testament to the vibrant cultural heritage of the Kwahu people.

Mr. Mercer emphasized the festival’s dual role: preserving Kwahu traditions while showcasing them to a diverse audience of domestic and international tourists.

He noted that, this celebration has effectively positioned Kwahu as a premier tourist destination, leading to a notable increase in visitor numbers and revenue for the local tourism sector.

Acknowledging the festival’s contribution to the economic landscape, Mr. Mercer pointed out that, it generates substantial benefits for the region by attracting tourists who patronize local businesses such as hotels, restaurants, and bars.

Additionally, he highlighted the festival’s role in creating job opportunities for residents, thereby bolstering the growth of the local economy.

Mr. Mercer also stressed the importance of community engagement and involvement fostered by the Kwahu Paragliding Festival. He noted that the event instills a sense of pride and ownership among residents, further strengthening the community fabric.

He said, “For this event which we all know has helped preserve our cultural heritage and the environment by showcasing the traditional activities during the event. We are celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Kwahu People and preserving these assets for future generations.

“The paragliding festival in Kwahu is to present a unique opportunity to attract both domestic and international tourists. An event like this enhances Kwahu as a tourist destination, leading to an increase in visit numbers and revenue for the local tourism industry.

Hosting the paragliding festival has significant economic benefits for the area. The influx of tourists, including the hotels, restaurants, bars, and local business opportunities as it created, among others. I believe this event has also created employment opportunities for residents further contributing to the local economy. This festival has also created a platform for community engagement and involvement.”

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong also reiterated the significant role of the paragliding activities in boosting the local economy.

He also urged Ghanaians about the need to ensure a peaceful election come December 2024 to deepen the peace and stability the country is still enjoying.

