The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged African leaders to prioritise the development of human capital as a crucial driver of economic growth.

Addressing students at the London School of Economics (LSE), Mahama underscored the significant transformations witnessed in the digital landscape over the past decade, leading to the emergence of new job opportunities across Africa.

In a Facebook post, the former president highlighted the rapid evolution of the job market, emphasising the need for educational systems in Africa to adapt accordingly.

He advocated for a shift towards incorporating vocational and technical training alongside traditional academic learning, aligning with contemporary technological advancements.

“Africa needs to develop the human capital required to propel our economies forward. The digital landscape, for example, was vastly different when I last spoke at the LSE a decade ago. Many job roles we see today were non-existent or just emerging in Africa. The job market is rapidly evolving, and it is imperative that our education systems evolve as well.

“We must embrace technology and innovation and expand beyond academic learning to emphasise vocational and technical training.

“The career aspirations of our children today reflect this technological evolution, and it is our responsibility to ensure that they are prepared for the future job market,” he said.

