Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has addressed speculation surrounding his future at Arsenal amidst rumours of a potential departure from the club.

The 30-year-old has faced uncertainty over his role within the team, particularly after struggling to secure a regular starting position. Speculation intensified following the arrival of Declan Rice from West Ham United.

Despite previous links to clubs such as Juventus and opportunities in the Saudi League, Partey remained with Arsenal last summer, opting to stay despite the interest from elsewhere.

Following his return to the starting lineup in Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday night, Partey expressed his contentment with the club and his desire to continue playing for them.

Acknowledging the ongoing speculation, Partey affirmed,“My head is always here,” he told football.london.

“This is where I choose to play, I’m really happy every time I’m on the field. “I know a lot of speculations have been going on, but for me, I’m really happy to be here and to continue playing for this club.”

Asked about his contract by reporters following a decent showing against Luton, he said: “Well, I still have to the end of the season, I think. I have to do my best and try to perform at the highest level and I think the most important is to be available every time.”

Having recently recovered from an injury that sidelined him for four months, Partey will aim to maintain his place in the team as they prepare to face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in the upcoming Premier League fixture on Saturday.

READ ALSO