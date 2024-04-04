New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central Region, Eugene Arhin has cut sod for the construction of the Bawjiase lorry station.

This is to ease the plight of drivers and traders who have long endured challenging conditions due to the station’s muddy and dusty nature during rainy and dry seasons.

In an interview with Adom News, Eugene Arhin said he was touched after witnessing the plight of drivers and traders.

He has therefore pledged to transform the landscape of the Awutu Senya West Constituency through comprehensive development initiatives.

The District Chief Executive of Awutu Senya West, Moses Arhinful Acquah, clarified that the project is solely funded from Eugene Arhin’s resources and not from the Common Fund as it is being alleged by some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Regardless, several drivers at the Bawjiase Lorry Station have lauded Eugene Arhin for his timely intervention.

