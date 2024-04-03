Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan has praised Thomas Partey, noting that Ghana yearns for his presence on the field despite his struggles with injuries.

The Arsenal midfielder has faced a tough season, enduring a four-month break due to a muscle injury sustained last October after Ghana’s friendly games against Mexico and the USA.

His absence was deeply felt during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast where the Black Stars exited at the group phase, and he hasn’t played for the Black Stars since October last year.

Speaking on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show Wednesday, Gyan emphasized the significant gap left by Partey’s absence, attributing it to his exceptional talent and unfortunate injury setbacks.

“It’s regrettable that we are without a player like Thomas Partey. He is a talent of a generation. This year, injuries have slowed him down a bit. It’s not his fault” he said.

Gyan also defended Partey against unwarranted criticism, highlighting the difficulties of returning to form after a long injury layoff.

“Even when he returns, it will take time for him to reach his usual level. Sometimes, criticizing a player returning from injury is unfair, but Partey has simply been unlucky with injuries” he added.

Partey recently returned to action, making three substitute appearances since his recovery from injury.

Since debuting for the Black Stars in 2016, the former Atletico Madrid star has earned 47 caps and scored 13 goals for his national team.

He aims to reclaim his spot in the Black Stars’ lineup for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR).

