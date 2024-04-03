Residents of Ticheli, a farming community in the Tamale Metropolis, are urging the government and Non-governmental Organizations to help address the acute water shortage in the area.

Adom News visit to the Ticheli community revealed the sorry state of the residents.

The only source of water, an old community dam serving the residents, has dried up due to the current season in the Northern part of the country.

The situation has forced residents of the Ticheli community to walk far distances to Pagazaa community and other areas in search of water for domestic purposes.

Some community members who spoke to Adom News revealed that, the water crisis is affecting the education of their children.

He said most of the pupils are sometimes compelled to abandon school and join their parents in the search of water.

They appealed to the government, Non-governmental Organizations, and anyone who cares to come to their aid.

The Assemblyman for the area, Ziblim Abu, said the water crisis in the area has impacted their lives negatively hence needs urgent attention.

