In a compelling open letter addressed to President Akufo-Addo, University of Ghana lecturer, Professor Yaw Gyampo has urged swift action in the release of the KPMG report regarding the controversial SML deal.

Gyampo’s letter emphasizes the importance of transparency and accountability in governance, reminding the President of his responsibility to the people of Ghana.

The SML deal, which has been under scrutiny due to allegations of corruption, has become a focal point for public concern.

Gyampo stresses that the citizens of Ghana have the right to know the contents of the report, asserting that it is a fundamental principle of democracy.

Expressing concern over rumours of a potential cover-up or tampering with the report, Gyampo urges President Akufo-Addo to swiftly publish the findings to dispel any doubts and ensure transparency in the process.

Drawing attention to the President’s past advocacy for human rights, Gyampo highlights the importance of upholding principles of good governance, accountability, and transparency, especially in his final days in office.

Gyampo also points to the potential impact of the President’s actions on the electoral fortunes of the political organization that supported his presidency, underlining the importance of leaving behind a legacy of integrity and commitment to fighting corruption.

Quoting Professor E. Gyimah-Boadi’s assessment of the President’s track record in the fight against corruption, Gyampo suggests that the timely release of the KPMG report could contribute positively to improving this record.

In conclusion, he appealed to President Akufo-Addo to prioritize the interests of the Ghanaian people by releasing the KPMG report without delay, affirming that transparency and accountability are essential pillars of democracy.

The open letter from Yaw Gyampo adds to the growing public pressure on the government to address concerns surrounding the SML deal and uphold the principles of good governance.

As citizens await the President’s response, the call for transparency and accountability resonates strongly across the nation.