The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has attributed the recent power outages in Ghana, commonly known as “dumsor,” to mismanagement of the country’s power-generating assets and the collateralization of the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA).

ESLA was introduced by the government to consolidate various levies within the energy sector to fund power generation and tackle accumulated debts.

However, Mahama contends that, the decision to collateralize the proceeds from the Energy Sector Levy has exacerbated the resurgence of power crisis.

Expressing concern about the impact of erratic power supply on businesses and households, Mahama emphasized the challenges of effective planning under such conditions.

He called for accountability and collaborative efforts to address the ongoing power crisis.

“The country has been plunged into darkness. Mismanagement of our generating assets and collateralization of the ESLA, which was meant to provide the resources to finance current and legacy debt, has led us back into the doom zone.

“The best government can do is to eat humble pie, take responsibility for the problem, and work to address it. Unfortunately, that is not the case. I’m aware that businesses and households cannot plan because of the erratic power situation” Mr. Mahama said.

