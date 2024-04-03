Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum has called for the immediate dismissal of the club’s head coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, following a string of disappointing performances.

Expressing deep concern over Kotoko’s recent trajectory under Ogum’s leadership, Mfum openly criticized the decision of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to retain him despite enduring five consecutive defeats.

“This is simply unacceptable. If I had any influence within the team, I would have objected to the IMC’s decision,” Mfum stated during an interview with Akoma FM.

“How can you endure five defeats and still retain control at Kotoko?” Mfum questioned.

Mfum’s dissatisfaction mirrors the sentiments of many supporters who deem it unacceptable for a club as prestigious as Kotoko to suffer such a prolonged period of poor results.

He emphasized the importance of upholding the dignity of Otumfuo, the club’s royal patron, suggesting that the current situation tarnishes his reputation.

“The reputation of Otumfuo should not be allowed to decline to this extent,” he remarked.

Moreover, Mfum raised doubts about the extent of Ogum’s authority in player recruitment, expressing concerns about the quality of signings made during his tenure.

“Why was he granted unilateral power in player acquisitions?” Mfum questioned.

“Kotoko deserves top-tier players who can fill the stadium with fans, not players from lower divisions as we currently have,” Mfum concluded.

Prosper Narteh Ogum will be looking to guide the team to a victory when they visit Bechem United for the matchday 24 fixture at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this upcoming weekend.

READ ALSO