Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Ogum and his players were booed by irate fans following their disappointing performance against Accra Lions on Wednesday night.

The Porcupine Warriors suffered a 3-2 defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium in the Matchday 20 games leaving them six points behind the leader FC Samartex in the standings.

The defeat meant the club has suffered a second consecutive defeat, prompting fans to express their discontent by booing Ogum and the players.

Asante Kotoko fans boo players and technical team after losing to Accra Lions at Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday night.

The game saw Kotoko create numerous chances, but their opponents capitalized on their clinical counterattacking style, resulting in a brace from Blessing Dankwah and a decisive finish by Dominic Amponsah for Lions.

Kotoko’s consolation goals came from Kalo Ouattara and Bernard Somuah.

Fans voiced their frustration by booing the players, with emotions running high due to the team’s recent downturn in form.

After a strong finish to the first half of the season, Kotoko is struggling in the second round, causing concern among supporters.

Prosper Narteh Ogum will hope to propel the side back to winning ways when they travel to face Aduana Stars in the Matchday 21 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

