Asante Kotoko Assistant coach, David Ocloo has credited Accra Lions following their win on Wednesday.

Ibrahim Tanko’s side recorded a 3-2 win against the Porcupine Warriors at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 21 games.

Reflecting on the game, Ocloo expressed his disappointment but commended Lions for their hard-fought win.

“Yes, like you rightly said, it is very, very disappointing,” he said. “But congratulations to Accra Lions. They played well and they deserved to win,” he told StarTimes after the game.

“Accra Lions run more than us; football now is about running and they did it better than us today and they got the game,” he added.

Asante Kotoko despite suffering second consecutive defeat is still fourth on the league standings with 32 points and will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to face Aduana Stars in the matchday 22 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

Meanwhile, Accra Lions have moved from 14th to 10th on the table with 27 points.

