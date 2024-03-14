Asante Kotoko faced another setback after losing 3-2 at home to Accra Lions on Wednesday night.

After a narrow 1-0 loss to Karela United over the weekend, Kotoko aimed to bounce back at the Baba Yara Stadium in their Matchday 21 fixture.

Despite their efforts, Accra Lions, who previously dominated with a 5-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea last weekend, put up a strong performance to secure all three points.

Accra Lions took the lead early in the 12th minute through Blessing Dankwah’s goal. Asante Kotoko responded ten minutes later with Kalo Ouattara finding the net to level the score.

However, Accra Lions came back strongly in the second half, sealing the win with goals from Blessing Dankwah in the 48th minute and Dominic Amponsah in the 68th minute.

Although Asante Kotoko managed to score a second goal in the 86th minute, it wasn’t enough to avoid the 3-2 defeat.

With this victory, Accra Lions climbed to 10th place in the Ghana Premier League standings, while Asante Kotoko maintains a spot in the top four despite the loss.

In the upcoming Matchday 22 fixtures, Asante Kotoko will face Aduana Stars away, while Accra Lions will host Great Olympics.

Elsewhere, Berekum Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Aduana Stars at the Golden City Park, and FC Samartex claimed a 2-0 win over struggling Nsoatreman FC at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Great Olympics played to a goalless draw against Karela United at the WAFA Park in Sogakpe.

The remaining Matchday 21 games are scheduled to continue on Thursday at various venues.